Persian Gulf means more than geographical, political issues: Zarif

Referring to the Persian Gulf as a means of creating wealth in the region and the focal point of attention due to geopolitical and geoeconomic issues, Zarif added that "the Islamic republic, with the longest coastline, believes that the Persian Gulf should remain strong and secure from threats."

“Security and stability of the Persian Gulf can be reached by constructive cooperation among the regional countries not by purchasing weapons, relying on foreign powers and forming doomed to failure coalitions,” he added.

“Iran has insisted on its principled position about the necessity of building confidence and conducting negotiations as well as cooperation among regional countries and preventing dependence on trans-regional powers,” he said in the message.

