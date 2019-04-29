Iraq summons US diplomat over anti-Iranian comments

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Xinhua that the ministry summoned the US charge d'affaires on what was considered "a violation of diplomatic norms and international rules governing the operation of missions in host states."

The summon of the US diplomat came amid anger among Iraq Shia parties toward the United States after the US embassy in Baghdad made baseless accusations against Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The publishing by a diplomatic mission in Iraq against one of Iraq's neighbors and its religious or political symbols is contrary to the principles of the Iraqi constitution and Iraqi foreign policy," al-Sahaf said.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement late Saturday, demanding the US embassy to "delete the offensive publication, and refrain from issuing such publications in the future."

MNA/XINHUA