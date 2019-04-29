  1. Politics
29 April 2019 - 11:54

Larijani says negotiating with Trump administration ‘strategic mistake’

Larijani says negotiating with Trump administration ‘strategic mistake’

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker dismissed the possibility of talks with the Trump administration, saying that holding negotiations with the current US government is a ‘strategic mistake’.

Making the remarks Monday in a local event in Tehran, Larijani noted that US officials should understand that they are standing against a fierce rival.

Larijani described those who favor talks with the current US administration as ‘simple-minded’, adding, “negotiating with this individual [President Trump] is meaningless. He has offered 12 preconditions for talks, one of which requires Iran to abandon its nuclear program.”

The discourse that the US administration is following is that of ‘humiliating others’ as all can see in the case of Saudi Arabia. One day they say the Saudi kingdom will collapse if they stop their support and the other day they say 'Saudi Arabia has nothing but money.'

Larijani also said that despite Riyadh's increased hostility against Tehran, “we have never closed the gates of negotiations with them.”

MAH/4603121

News Code 144651

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News