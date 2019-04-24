  1. Economy
24 April 2019 - 22:30

Iraq to continue gas imports from Iran despite US halt to sanctions waivers

Iraq to continue gas imports from Iran despite US halt to sanctions waivers

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The Iraqi Electricity Ministry has announced that despite the recent decision by Donald Trump to end sanctions exemptions on Iran oil, Iraq will continue to import gas from Iran.

The spokesman of Iraqi Ministry of Electricity Musab Al-Mpdares told a talk show on Wednesday that “Iraq now imports about 28 million cubic feet of gas from Iran which feed a number of power stations that produce about 2,800 MW.”

Al-Mpdares said that this amount is expected to increase to 35 million cubic feet per day as of early June in order to increase electricity production to 3,500 MW.

The spokesman also said that the Iraq ministry is going to supply 18,000 MW during hot summer as its main aim, adding that Iran will continue to export 1,200 MW per day to Iraqi as before.

He further pointed out that Iran and Iraq use their local currencies to carry out the contract payments.

KI/IRN83291015

News Code 144497
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News