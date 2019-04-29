Rouhani felicitates S Africa on Freedom Day

In a Sunday message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rouhani congratulated the government and people of the country on their national day.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations on April 27, the National Day of the Republic of South Africa, to Your Excellency and the people of that country,” said Rouhani in the message.

“I hope that the government and people of South Africa move towards more development under Your Excellency’s presidency, and relations between the two countries further develop in various fields to serve the interests of both nations,” he added.

The Iranian president further wished his South African counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

South Africa celebrates its national day on April 27, designated as Freedom Day to mark the day in 1994 when the first democratic election was held in the country and ushered in a new era after a long period of colonialism and White minority domination, known as apartheid.

