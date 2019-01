TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Concurrent with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (SA), Iranian benevolent people donated more than 30,000 branches of flowers. The holy shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (SA) in Zeynabieh of Damascus was ornamented with these flowers. It should be noted that the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (SA) is called “Nurse Day” in Iran.