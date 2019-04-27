Iran denies asking for negotiations with US, negotiating with S Arabia

In a Saturday statement, Mousavi emphasized that Iran has made no request for talks with the United States, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, there is no negotiation underway between the two countries, except on Hajj issues that the two sides have agreed to separate from their bilateral political issues.

"The policy declared and implemented by the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding its neighbours is totally clear and based on mutual respect, good and peaceful neighbourliness, cooperation and dialogue," added Mousavi.

"All neighbours of Iran that look at regional and global developments and facts realistically are among the priorities of the Islamic Republic for constructive relations with mutual respect."

He further noted that from Iran"s point of view, Saudi Arabia is an important country in the region, which has been moved in the wrong direction over the past years with an unconstructive approach, and this has caused many disasters and crises in the region.

The spokesman expressed hope that the Saudi officials would return to an honest and benevolent approach towards the people of the region. "Definitely in that case, as always, the Islamic Republic will be ready to interact with the [Arab] country within the framework of regional and mutual cooperation."

MNA/MFA