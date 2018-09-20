Russia says Iran has 'sovereign right' to develop missile program

"We have always supported resolving any problems that arise in interstate relations and in the dialogue on acute issues through negotiations and through relevant agreements," Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Ryabkov also reported that the meeting of the five mediators and Iran at the level of foreign ministers will take place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the end of September.

The Russian official stated that the meeting of the remaining participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held at the ministerial level in New York.

He also noted that the definite time is being coordinated, and the European External Action Service is expected to make a relevant announcement in the near future. However, Ryabkov assured that it was certain that the meeting would take place.

