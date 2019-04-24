  1. Iran
24 April 2019 - 17:54

Bangladeshi flotillas’ presence in Iran always welcomed: Navy cmdr.

Bangladeshi flotillas’ presence in Iran always welcomed: Navy cmdr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – “In a bid to develop cooperation with Bangladesh Navy, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy always welcomes their flotillas’ presence in Iran,” Commander of Iranian Army Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Wednesday.

The army commander made the remarks in China, in where he is on the fourth day of trip to participate the 70th anniversary of Chinese navy.

“Iran and Bangladesh can benefit their available capacities at maritime sector to improve ties in training, research, technical and communication,” he said.

“Regarding the maritime military drills of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) countries which are to be conducted in Iran in the present year, there is no doubt that experiences of Bangladeshi navy can be utilized,” he added.

“Bangladesh Navy is trying its best to develop its knowledge and expertise and it can take advantage of Iran’s rich marine civilization,” Khanzadi said.

On Monday, the Iranian commander had a meeting with Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy Shen Jinlong in Qingdao.

HJ/FNA 13980204000828

News Code 144486

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News