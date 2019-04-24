Bangladeshi flotillas’ presence in Iran always welcomed: Navy cmdr.

The army commander made the remarks in China, in where he is on the fourth day of trip to participate the 70th anniversary of Chinese navy.

“Iran and Bangladesh can benefit their available capacities at maritime sector to improve ties in training, research, technical and communication,” he said.

“Regarding the maritime military drills of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) countries which are to be conducted in Iran in the present year, there is no doubt that experiences of Bangladeshi navy can be utilized,” he added.

“Bangladesh Navy is trying its best to develop its knowledge and expertise and it can take advantage of Iran’s rich marine civilization,” Khanzadi said.

On Monday, the Iranian commander had a meeting with Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy Shen Jinlong in Qingdao.

