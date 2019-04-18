Iran Navy to hold joint drills with Indo-Pacific countries: Army Navy cmdr.

Iran Navy will play a pivotal role in the planned drill, he informed.

“Iran’s marine territories are safe and sound and the enemy cannot even think of making any threat against it,” the Navy Admiral said.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are an integrated body and there is no distinction between them on land, air and sea,” he said, “They are cooperating on providing the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in different areas as well as tightening security of the country and the region, as well”.

HJ/ 4594365