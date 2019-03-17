'Home-made equipment to join Iranian army navy': commander

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony in the south western province of Khuzestan, the commander said that Iranian navy has a full 24-hour presence and control in territorial and adjacent waters. Security is provided in these waters and no threat is poised, he added.

“Our presence in territorial and free waters, as well as the adjacent ones such as the Gulf of Aden, will continue during the upcoming Iranian year (starting March 21, 2019) to provide maximum security,” he said.

As Kahnzadi informed, some military exercises are planned to be done with some neighboring countries in regional waters, particularly in Indian Ocean and the Caspian Sea, in the new Iranian year.

