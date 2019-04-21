Navy cmdr. urges unity in face of economic sanctions

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Commander of Iranian Army Navy, made the remarks on the first day of his visit to China and in a ceremony attended by Iranians residing in Beijing on the anniversary of the birth of 12th Shia Imam.

Admiral Khanzadi referred to the sacrifices made by the Iranian navy during Iraqi Saddam’s imposed war on Iran and the US Navy in 1988, saying that the Iranian marine forces stood up against ‘the criminal US’ and did not allow the US marine corps to enter Iran territorial waters.

The Army Navy chief commander also called on the Iranian nationals residing in other countries as well as the Iranian diplomats to play a more active role in cultural and economic areas.

Admiral Khanzadi is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Navy commander to attend a summit which will be held to commemorate the 70 anniversary of China’s naval forces.

KI/4596183