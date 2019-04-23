EU regrets US decision on Iran sanctions: EU Commission

"We regret yesterday's announcement by the US not to renew all waivers. This further risks undermining the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action… We, as the European Union, will continue to abide by the JCPOA as long as Iran continues the full and effective implementation of its nuclear-related commitments," Kocijancic told reporters., according to the Russian sputnik.

In continuation of the US hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the White House announced on Monday that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire on May 2.

In reaction to the White House statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said yesterday that Iran considered the US sanctions as illegal from the start and their waivers as 'worthless.'

