London expresses regrets over US decision to end Iran sanctions waivers

The spokesman of United Kingdom Foreign Office has told Iranian state news agency IRNA that his country in cooperation with European partners will remain committed to preserving Iran nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA as long as Iran abides by its obligations according to the deal.

Since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA last year, the UK government has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the US decision.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said Tuesday that the European Union regretted the United States' latest move against Iran to halt waivers on sanctions against importers of Iranian oil.

Furthermore, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the ‘INSTEX’ mechanism set up by France, Britain and Germany for Iran to circumvent US sanctions is making positive progress. France also reiterated its support for the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

