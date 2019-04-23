IDRO to build relief helicopters

IDRO follows up on the implementation of a project for manufacturing helicopters for disaster relief, he said.

Etemadi expounded on the results of his trip and the Iranian delegation to Europe and emphasized, “to accelerate its developmental projects, IDRO has recently launched its cooperation with leading and reliable European manufacturers for building relief choppers for extinguishing fire, environment protection, relief and rescue as well as disaster management.”

He pointed to the natural disasters including the recent flash floods that hit many provinces across the country and added, “IDRO has accelerated the construction of civilian choppers, despite US unilateral sanctions imposed on the country.”

Accordingly, an agreement was inked between Iran and European countries for setting up an Iranian-European company as a joint venture for the construction of civilian helicopters, he stated.

In the first year of the implementation of this project, 15 percent of relief choppers will be manufactured in the country, he added.

The plan includes the construction of over 210 helicopters for disaster relief, he said.

