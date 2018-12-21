Eight overhauled helicopters rejoin Iran air force

According to the Public Relations Deprtmant of the Iranian Army, the commander of the Army's Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, the combat choppers which have been overhauled and reconstructed by the Iranian military experts include Cobra, Bell 206, Bell 2014 and Chinook makes.

The choppers rejoined Shahid Vatanpour helicopter fleet in Isfahan during a ceremony.

Overhauling the helicopters took more than 100,000 hours of work and has saved the country more than 2 million dollars.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General Heydari said that the combat choppers have night vision equipment so they can conduct operations against the enemy at night.

He further noted that the air force as part of the Ministry of Defense programs, is planning to enhance the capabilities of the combat choppers, adding that increasing the range of missiles and rockets is on the agenda of Defense Ministry.

MNA/4490651