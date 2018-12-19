Iran’s defense min. visits advanced ‘Toofan’ chopper production line

After visiting prioritized projects of Iran Aviation Industries Organization, he pointed to the significant status of Iranian aviation industry in promoting defense and deterrent power of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “with launching production line and manufacturing domestic fighter jet named ‘Kosar’, Aviation Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) satisfied the noble nation of Islamic Iran and all enthusiasts to the excellence and progress of the Islamic Revolution.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Hatami pointed to the effective role of the Organization in progressing air field and added, “HESA Company proved that giant steps can be taken in this regard through taking advantage of all scientific and technical knowhow, so that manufacturing ‘Kosar’ fighter jet is a clear manifestation of salient progress of Iran aviation industry in this respect.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the relentless and unflinching efforts made in the Organization and evaluated the growth and development trend of relevant projects ‘satisfactory’.

MA/4489527