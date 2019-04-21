Andrea Pallaoro holds screenwriting masterclass in Tehran

The one-day program in the course helped his international students discover characterization tools and techniques that they could apply to fiction and nonfiction screenplays. The students learned techniques that bring characters to life on the screen for audiences. And in the process they received feedback, guidance and support from Pallaoro.

During the masterclass, the prominent screenwriter talked about different methods in writing a screenplay as well: You can choose your writing style. No one can tell you which style is best. There are many ways to learn how to write a screenplay. However, you should respect the views of your audiences. Put yourself in their shoes and write. This way you can write popular screenplays for them.

He added, "some people write about things they have experienced. I think you should write exciting stories. Explore your characters because this is everything in a good screenplay. Know your characters, what they want and what they face. Reaching their goals is not important. It’s how they get there that’s important. Show what happens to them along the way. This is more important than their goals."

Presided over by award-winning writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th Fajr International Film Festival is underway in Tehran until April 26.

