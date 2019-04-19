Army, IRGC united to defend Iran’s integrity: Army chief

“There is no division and difference between Army and IRGC, and both forces follow the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei.” Brigadier General Heidari said.

Both forces are ready to make sacrifices in defending the integrity of the Islamic Republic against any threat that is posed by the enemies, he added.

The army chief pointed to Washington’s designation of IRGC as a terrorist group, saying that the move has made the Iranian armed forces more united.

Army and IRGC, along with the nation and under the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will continue the fight against terrorism, which has been backed by the global arrogance, the commander noted.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on April 8.

In retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

MNA/IRN83284113