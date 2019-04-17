Unity between IRGC, Army guarantees national security: statement

According to the Public Relations Department of IRGC, the statement, which was released on Wednesday on the anniversary of the National Army Day, commemorated annually on April 18, lauds the unity between the IRGC and the Army as the the guarantors of the country’s national security.

The IRGC statement also lauds the great defensive and military achievements by the Army since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and praises all the armed forces for defending the borders of the ‘Islamic Homeland’ over the past forty years against threats.

It concludes by saying that under the new circumstances, when hegemonic powers, especially the United States, are intensifying their pressures and seeking to destabilize the country, all the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, the IRGC and the Army in particular, as the symbol of the national power of the country together can assure the Iranian people that they will defend the country with all might and will give a vigorous and crushing response to any threat in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Republic.

MNA/4593969