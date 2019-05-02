Iran’s air force capability, 'unique of its kind’ in ME

He made the remarks on Thursday in his meeting with the commanders of Iraqi Army Aviation commanders here in Tehran.

The two sides exchanged their views on issues of mutual interest.

Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraqi side, he said, adding, “Iran’s Air Force has attained self-sufficiency in all areas and has high capabilities and potentials to establish cooperation with Iraqi Army Aviation in technical and training fields, organizing training courses for Iraqi pilots, and manufacturing specific helicopter weapons.”

Joint and long borders between Iran and Iraq have created a religious and cultural link between the two countries, he said, adding, “Iran is also ready to cooperate with Iraq in the fight against global arrogance for the restoration of security and stability in the region.”

The Iraqi side said that bilateral aviation cooperation between Iran and Iraq is of paramount importance, adding, aviation cooperation between the two countries can help boost security and stability in the Middle East region.

