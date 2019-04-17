Turkish FM opposes US sanctions, calls for Iran constructive contributions

“Turkey-Iran relations gain strength day by day contributing to regional peace and stability,” the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote in a tweet on Wednesday after his meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Ankara.

“We do not approve unilateral sanctions against Iran,” Cavusoglu added, while stressing “the sanctions will only harm the Iranian people and international cooperation. Iran’s constructive contributions are needed, not its isolation.”

Earlier today, the Turkish top diplomat said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Zarif that Turkey will continue telling the US that the embargoes on Iran are ‘wrong.’

"Turkish ministers had clearly conveyed their concerns to the US about embargoes on Iran during a recent visit [to Washington DC], Cavusoglu said during the joint press conference with Zarif, according to the Anadolu Agency.

