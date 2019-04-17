New government formation in West Bank is great betrayal

The new Palestinian Authority cabinet, headed by Mohammad Shtayyeh, recently swore before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Formation of the cabinet by Mahmoud Abbas's order and without the Palestinian National Consensus has been opposed by the majority of the Palestinian factions. In the new Palestinian Authority cabinet, 16 new ministers came to power and five ministers from the former government headed by prime minster Rami Hamdallah remained in Power.

On the other hand, we witnessed the Knesset election 2019 in Israel and the victory of Likud party under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu which was also required to form a new cabinet of the regime.

Accordingly, Mehr News Agency had an interview with Mahmoud Al-Zahar, a senior member of the Hamas leadership as follows.

* What is the effect of formation of a new administration in the West Bank on the internal conflicts of Palestine?

The Palestinian Authority has not naturally belonged to Palestinian people and also does not represent them. The organization separated Gaza from the West Bank and the occupied territories from the Palestinian issue. In fact, this is a major project for betraying Palestine, which began with the Oslo Accords (a set of agreements between the Government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO): the Oslo I Accord, signed in Washington, D.C., in 1993; and the Oslo II Accord, signed in Taba, Egypt, in 1995) and led to the formation of this administration in the West Bank.

This administration is not even dominant over the entire West Bank and does not manage areas that are becoming Zionist settlements.

* What is your analysis of the outcome of the Israeli regime's parliamentary election and its impact on Gaza?

First of all, the enemy's nature is aggression, and this is the case with the criminal attacks of this regime over the past ten years, four consecutive wars on Gaza. Accordingly, in the future the occurrence of conflict and war is not unlikely between us and Israel. In particular, this spectrum of Zionists has taken place among Israeli citizens over the past four years so they are not concerned about the general or partial failure in the election. Of course, at the next stage, all Israeli regime parties will work on making coalition.

*How do you evaluate the implementation process of the so-called 'Deal of the Century’?

When we reject this project, the project will actually be cancelled. They are going to solve the problem of Gaza in this way, which means that the West Bank has no problem?! or Occupied lands and camps of the Palestinian refugees in Syria and Lebanon don’t make difficulties for them? Their problem is Gaza, and if Gaza opposes it, it will certainly not be implemented.

* What is your position toward US designation of IRGC as a terrorist group?

Labeling an organization as a terrorist group is totally rejected by us. IRGC is part of the Iranian government. Is the Iranian government a terrorist?! If they are terrorist, why did the former US administration (Barack Obama) agree with Iran on the nuclear issue?

So labeling IRGC as a terrorists group is a lie and it’s for satisfying the Zionist regime. People and even some Europeans oppose this move. IRGC is a genuine part of the Iranian establishment and has challenged the Zionists' projects in the region.

