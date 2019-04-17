Iran, Turkey poised to boost cultural coop.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador Derya Örs at the opening of Turkey’s room at the National Library of Iran, Broujerdi expressed hope that this visit would develop the cooperation between the two national libraries.

“Given the cultural affinities of Iran and Turkey, the interactions will surely have an impact on the culture and art of the two countries,” she added.

Referring to high cultural level of Iran and Turkey, she said, “two countries are rich in terms of culture, history, and influential figures throughout history, and these scientific and cultural treasures will contribute to better relations for future generations.”

“The opening of Turkish room in the National Library of Iran is a valuable step and an opportunity for the future,” she mentioned.

The Turkish Ambassador to Iran also expressed his pleasure in attending the National Library of Iran and expressed hope that the relations between the two national libraries will be further enhanced, adding that we invite directors of the National Library of Iran to visit the Turkish National Library.

“The opening of the Turkish room in the National Library of Iran is a blessing and we will certainly list the Turkish books written about Iran alongside the books that represent Turkey's culture and customs,” Örs added.

The National Library of Iran is located in Tehran, Iran, with several branches scattered throughout the city. The present National Library was established in 1937 and incorporates many different collections from older libraries, including many rare and valuable manuscripts. The central main branch is located in north central Tehran.

