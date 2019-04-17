Iran Medical Sciences, Italy’s Naples Federico Unis. sign MoU

International Deputy of Iran University of Medical Sciences Dr. Mohammad Sadegh Ghasemi said that the exchange of professors and students, the implementation of joint educational projects and courses and exchange of scientific and research information in the field of medical sciences and special projects are the priorities of the MoU signed between Iran Medical Sciences, Naples Federico universities and Hospital Antonio Cardarelli.

“The duration of this MoU is 5 years. This opportunity should be used as best as possible. University of Naples Federico is the largest university in Italy after the University of Bologna,” he added.

ZZ/ 4593720