19 April 2019 - 16:03

Iran to attend meeting of APA Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran for Russia’s Naryan-Mar on Friday to take part in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which will be kick off later today and continue through April 21.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Mohsen Kouhkan Rizi, who also chairs the standing committee’s water crisis and water resources management workgroup.

The committee will discuss draft resolutions on Asian integrated energy market; financial affairs ensuring efforts for economic growth; poverty eradication; the role of APA parliaments in supporting the implementation of the sustainable development goals; water and sanitation in Asia for all; adopting a road map providing for measures to stimulate green finance; and establishment of an Asian energy market.

