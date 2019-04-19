Iran to attend meeting of APA Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development

The Iranian delegation is headed by Mohsen Kouhkan Rizi, who also chairs the standing committee’s water crisis and water resources management workgroup.

The committee will discuss draft resolutions on Asian integrated energy market; financial affairs ensuring efforts for economic growth; poverty eradication; the role of APA parliaments in supporting the implementation of the sustainable development goals; water and sanitation in Asia for all; adopting a road map providing for measures to stimulate green finance; and establishment of an Asian energy market.

