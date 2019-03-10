Sofia, Tehran have many potentials for developing relations: senior Iranian MP

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting deputy parliament speaker of Bulgaria in Tehran on Sunday.

Sofia and Tehran have many potentials for developing bilateral relations, said Falahatpisheh, adding “the expansion of parliamentary ties will help facilitate political and economic relations between the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian lawmaker said that the two countries share close stances on international issues and stated "the Islamic Republic of Iran has paid much heavier price than the European countries in dealing with American unilateralism.”

He added that Iran expects Europe to have a shared understanding on the issue of US unilateralism.

Falahatpisheh praised the ‘constructive’ and ‘Important’ Bulgaria’s role in preserving Iran’s nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA, calling the US sanctioning policy as a failed policy.

He further declared that “contrary to American official’s claims Iran is firmly standing against the sanctions.”

The senior Iranian lawmaker also emphasized enhancing economic relations between the two countries and the use of Iran’s high transit capacities.

Falahatpisheh emphasized the increase in parliamentary relations between the specialized committees at the parliaments of the two countries.

