16 April 2019 - 12:07

Lavrov, Guterres discuss solving Syrian crisis in a phone call

MOSCOW, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday the situations in the region and solving the crisis in Syria.

Sputnik quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement that "the current issues on the agenda of the international organization were discussed in particular, in addition to tackling issues related to the problems of settling conflicts and crises in the Middle East and North Africa, including Syria.”

“The Russian side affirmed that it focuses on continuing fruitful cooperation with the UN regarding a wide range of topics,” the statement added.

The phone call between Lavrov and Guterres on the Middle East came in the framework of hosting the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum by Moscow.

