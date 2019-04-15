Iran hydroelectricity capacity rises by 5,000MW after recent rainfalls

A deputy at Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (Tavanir), Mahmoud Reza Haghifaam, said Monday that electricity generation of hydroelectricity power plants has increased between 4,000 and 5,000MW due to the recent heavy rainfalls across the country.

He told reporters that about 9,500 to 10,000-MW electricity, generated by these power plants, will be used at peak hours of consumption.

Talking about the generation of electricity from thermal power plants, he said these power plants have completed maintenance works, and are expected to become operational with the maximum capacities.

He voiced hope that the new power plants, which have recently joined the country's power grid, will meet power consumption demand nationwide.

The electricity capacity installed in power stations in the country in the past 40 years has increased up by 11.5 fold, the volume of which has hit from 7,024MW in 1978 to 80,078MW in 2018, Haghifaam added.

