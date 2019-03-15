  1. Economy
15 March 2019 - 13:24

Pakistan lauds Iran for uninterrupted power supply

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Pakistani Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan, has lauded Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company (Tavanir) for supplying uninterrupted electricity supply to Pakistan.

An Iranian delegation led by Ali Asghar Esmaeilnia, a member of the board of directors of Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company (Tavanir), met with Pakistani Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters related to electricity import from Iran were discussed, according to Pakistani news outlets.

Talking to the delegation, the Pakistani minister said Tehran and Islamabad share a common approach toward a number of bilateral and regional issues.

He said Pakistan is currently importing 104MW electricity from Iran, the tariff for which expired in December, 2016.

He appreciated Tavanir for supplying uninterrupted power supply to Pakistan.

The head of the Iranian delegation, for his part, appreciated the efforts of Pakistani side to further boost cooperation between the two countries.

