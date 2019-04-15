  1. Culture
FIFF's 'Eastern Vista' to screen 3 Iranian, 12 foreign titles

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The 37th Fajr International Film Festival has announced the names of feature films that will compete in its Eastern Vista program: Panorama of Films from Asian and Islamic Countries.

The event, known as Iran's most anticipated international cinematic event, includes 109 titles from 75 countries in its screening program. Of this, 3 Iranian and 12 foreign movies will be screened at the Eastern Vista program, dedicated to films made by filmmakers from Asian and Islamic countries.

Films from Japan, Syria, Russia, China, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Palestine, Turkey, and Kyrgyzstan are participating at the Eastern Vista section of 37th edition of the festival.

The Lineup includes:

Numbness (Iran, 2019) by Hossein Mahkam, Without my Friend (Iran, 2018) by Mohammad Ali Talebi, 23 People (Iran, 2018) by Mehdi Jafari, Hotel New Moon (Japan, Iran 2019) by Takefumi Tsutsui, Amina (Syria, 2018) by Ayman Zeidan, Coming Home (Russia, Armenia, 2018) by Daria Shumakova, Crossing the Border (China, 2018) by Huo Meng, Crossroads (Crossroads: One Two Jaga, Malaysia, 2018) by Nam Ron (Namron), Deep Well (Kazakhstan, 2018) by Zhanabek Zhetiruov, Fortitude (Uzbekistan, 2018) by Rashid Malikov, Hills without Names (Azerbaijan, 2018) by Hilal Baydarov, Rona, Azim’s Mother (Afghanistan, 2018) by Jamshid Mahmoudi, Screwdriver (Palestine, United States, Qatar, 2018) by Bassam Jarbawi, The Announcement (Turkey, Bulgaria 2018) by Mahmut Fazil Coskun, and The Song of the Tree (Kyrgyzstan, Russia, 2018) by Aibek Daiyrbekov.

Presided over by award-winning writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 18-26. 

