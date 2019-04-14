  1. Iran
14 April 2019 - 17:44

US’ embargo on Iran indirect sanctioning of neighbor countries: Turkish envoy

US’ embargo on Iran indirect sanctioning of neighbor countries: Turkish envoy

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Referring the harmful effects of the US sanctions imposed against Iran, Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Ors said that the sanctions can be translated as indirect sanctioning of Iran’s neighboring countries.

Making the remarks in a meeting with private sector businessmen from Tabriz Chamber of Commerce in East Azerbaijan province, Ors added that the US-led sanctions impact not only Iran-Turkey relation but also all the international economic ties and relations.

He highlighted the role of Iranian and Turkish tradesmen and their cooperation on removing the obstacles to develop mutual economic ties.

He also voiced the Turkish embassy’s readiness for making the ground prepared for bilateral political, economic, and cultural cooperation of the two countries’ tradesmen.

HJ/IRN 83277564

News Code 144105

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News