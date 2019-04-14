US’ embargo on Iran indirect sanctioning of neighbor countries: Turkish envoy

Making the remarks in a meeting with private sector businessmen from Tabriz Chamber of Commerce in East Azerbaijan province, Ors added that the US-led sanctions impact not only Iran-Turkey relation but also all the international economic ties and relations.

He highlighted the role of Iranian and Turkish tradesmen and their cooperation on removing the obstacles to develop mutual economic ties.

He also voiced the Turkish embassy’s readiness for making the ground prepared for bilateral political, economic, and cultural cooperation of the two countries’ tradesmen.

