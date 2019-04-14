Assad stresses fate of region should be determined by its peoples

According to Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, the Syrian President Bashar Assad made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayyad In Damascus on Sunday, during which they conferred on bilateral relations between the two countries of Iraq and Syria.

In the meeting, President Assad stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the two neighbouring countries in line with the interests of the two brotherly peoples to complete the elimination of terrorism’s roots.

The Syrian president also stressed that the fate of the region is only determined by its peoples no matter how great the challenges, SANA added.

Adviser al-Fayyad, for his part, affirmed that Syria’s strength and its victory over terrorism is a victory for Iraq also and vice versa, any military achievement by the Iraqi side comes in the interest of Syria’s stability.

MNA/SANA