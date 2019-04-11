Taliban says it fired deadly missile at largest US air base in Afghanistan

According to Russian Sputnik news agency, the development follows reports that the Taliban brought down a US B-52 heavy bomber as the warplane was ostensibly departing from the Shawrab Airbase in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday morning.

The Taliban launched a missile at Bagram Air Base, the largest US base in Afghanistan, on Thursday morning, according to a message tweeted by the group’s spokesman.

He noted that the attack has inflicted damage on the airfield and caused human losses.

The purported incident comes only a day after Syrian news outlet Muraselon reported that the Taliban militants said they had shot down a US B-52 heavy bomber.

MNA/4588041