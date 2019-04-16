Tehran to host 2nd intl. job exhibition

The director of Iran Job Center Saeed Samiee introduced this exhibition as the biggest job-seeking and labor market-related event in the country, adding, “on the sidelines, a national conference will be held on the future of jobs and jobs in future, with a look at futures studies on employment.”

"As many as 36 foreign companies will attend this exhibition; senior investment advisers from Malaysia, as well as officials and economic experts from Germany, Australia and some other countries will visit the exhibition,” he added.

Referring to the fact that Iran's labor market is attractive to foreign companies, he said, “Iran's labor force is technically capable and requires minor training.”

