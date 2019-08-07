Enemy seeks engagement with Iran after failure of its plots

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Iranian Interior Minister, made the remark on Wednesday afternoon on a visit to the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province and in a meeting with the provincial officials in the western province.

“The enemy thought that the Islamic Revolution and the Establishment would reach its end under maximum pressure, and in line with that goal it took many steps in various political, social, economic, etc. areas,” Rahmani Fazli said.

“The enemy was certain that the people would not see the 40th anniversary of the revolution, while for the past forty years [since the 1979 revolution] the enemy has had such miscalculations,” the interior minister added in reference to the US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s remarks in a rally of MEK’s terrorist group in Paris in 2017.

He noted that the measures that Iran took turned the withdrawal from JCPOA costly, adding the United States became isolated as it faced opposition from many countries against its anti-Iran policy.

Rahmani Fazli noted that the government has now brought under control the volatile foreign currency and gold market through proper measures, stressing that Iran’s local currency the rial is recovering against the dollar.

The interior minister added that the Iranian people are more hopeful about their future and more prepared to face even tougher conditions than before.

He added that “the enemy has now realized that it has to talk to Iran in a logical and rational manner and take into account securing the country's interests.”

