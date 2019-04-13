  1. Technology
Iran uni. entrance exam postponed due to flood

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Member of Education and Research Committee of Iranian Parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi said Iran university entrance exam for master's degree will be postponed because of the requests of students who are in flood-affected areas.

Sadeghi said that the national university entrance exam for master's degree will be postponed due the request of students who have been affected in the flood-hit areas. This exam will be held on 13-14 June 2019.

The Iranian University Entrance Exam, simply known as Konkour, is a standardized test used as one of the means to gain admission to higher education in Iran.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

