7 April 2019 - 10:20

Kermanshah’s exports hit $2.9 billion last year

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – More than 5.896 million tons of non-oil goods worth over $2.907 billion were exported from the western province of Kermanshah during the past Iranian year, which ended on March 20, indicating a rise both in terms of volume and value, a senior official said.

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said on Sunday that the figure indicates a 44% and 33% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to its previous year.

Three border crossings, namely Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh were the province’s main transit gates through which some 3.978 million tons of goods worth $1.7 billion were exported.

The figures on the transit of goods through Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh borders indicate a 79% and 52% increase in terms of value and volume year-on-year.

Kermanshah’s producers offer their products in 36 foreign markets, the top of which Iraq.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

