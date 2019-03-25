Turkey keen to boost gas import from Iran

Export of Iranian gas to Iraq, Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan is underway within the framework of the provisions as stipulated in the contract, he said, adding, “talks are underway between Iranian and Turkish officials for export of gas to Turkey.”

Then, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati expounded on the performance of gas industry and the latest situation of gas exports and said, “exporting gas to neighboring countries enjoyed a considerable hike in the past Iranian calendar year in 1397 (ended March 21, 2019).”

Recently, Turkey has called for boosting import of gas volume from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reiterated.

