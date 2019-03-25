  1. Economy
25 March 2019 - 14:07

CEO of NIGC:

Turkey keen to boost gas import from Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Chief Executive of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati said on Monday that neighboring Turkey is vehemently interested in increasing volume of gas purchase from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Export of Iranian gas to Iraq, Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan is underway within the framework of the provisions as stipulated in the contract, he said, adding, “talks are underway between Iranian and Turkish officials for export of gas to Turkey.”

Then, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati expounded on the performance of gas industry and the latest situation of gas exports and said, “exporting gas to neighboring countries enjoyed a considerable hike in the past Iranian calendar year in 1397 (ended March 21, 2019).”

Recently, Turkey has called for boosting import of gas volume from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reiterated.

