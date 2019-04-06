Unique achievements of Eurasian Economic Union for Iran’s production, business sectors

Iran’s membership in Eurasian Economic Union can bring about a unique and unparalleled condition for production and trade sector of the country significantly, he reiterated.

He made the remarks on Saturday during his visit to Anzali Free Trade Zone and expressed his satisfaction for attracting investors for the development of ports and investment of private sector in the zone.

He pointed to the significance of joining Iran to Eurasian Economic Union and added, “IRICA has focused on boosting trade and business volume in the neighboring states, so that Eurasian Economic Union enables member states to exchange their products with one another without paying customs duties.”

Iran’s membership in Eurasian Economic Union can pave suitable ways for boosting production and business in the country, he said, adding, “Anzali Free Zone and Caspian Port can play a leading role in enhancing business volume of the country due to their appropriate infrastructures.”

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration will make its utmost effort and use all its capacities and facilities in order to materialize relevant objectives, Mir-Ashrafi added.

He termed free zones as best zones for processing exports and export activities, adding, “in a visit to Anzali Free Zone, I grasped out that Anzali Free Zone takes a giant stride in line with implementation of these definitions and international functions.”

