Kermanshah Governor Houshang Bazvand said that Rouhani will declare open eight important projects in civil, economic and IT sections, the total worth of which stands at some 71,220 billion rials (around $508 million).

Rouhani was slated to visit the province on Thursday but his trip was reportedly canceled due to bad weather.

A host of high-ranking officials accompany Rouhani in the one-day visit.

