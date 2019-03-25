Cement exports up by 4% in 11 months

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), exports value of cement in the mentioned period hit over $398.4 million, registering a considerable 14 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, over 39.6 thousand tons of cement was imported into the country in 11 months of the last year (March 21 – Feb. 21), registering a significant 21 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Foreign trade statistics in the mining and mineral industries’ sector in 11 months of previous Iranian calendar year indicates that more than 77.1 thousand tons of bricks, ceramics and tiles was exported to the target markets, indicating a considerable 90 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

