Apr 4, 2020

Iran to hold unprecedented 'online' Tai Chi tournament

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – For the first time in the history of martial arts, Iran's Wushu federation has decided to hold an online Tai Chi competition for Iranians across the country.

After the campaign of “Tai Chi at home” and various online tutorials provided by Tai Chi instructors, now Tai Chi competitions will be held at home and the contestants are supposed to participate in the event online due to the spread of COVID-19.

Tai Chi Committee and Iran’s Wushu Federation aims to encourage the public to stay home and help them engage in sports activities.  

Digital certification and medal will be awarded to winners of the event which will be held in senior, junior, and cadet categories. The event will be judged by official referees of the federation and the videos of the winners will be published in Tai Chi community channels. Winners will be announced on April 24 concurrent with the World Tai Chi & Qigong Day.

All the sporting events and training have been canceled in Iran as a measure against spread of the outbreak. 

