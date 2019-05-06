Turkey's Supreme Election Council rules for rerun of Istanbul elections

The decision to re-hold local elections comes in the wake of new pieces of evidence ruling AK Party uncovered, according to Daily Sabah.

The YSK ruled 7 against 4 in favor and annulled the results of the election in Istanbul. The renewed election will be held on June 23.

Turkish ruling AK party led by president Erdogan lost the two major cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the elections but objected to the results in Istanbul.

The March 31 local elections in Istanbul where Nation Alliance candidate from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ekrem İmamoğlu was awarded the certificate of the election with only a 13,729-vote difference were followed by lengthy discussions and objections by parties demanding a do-over election due to irregularities and unlawfulness. After the elections, the AK Party submitted an extraordinary objection to the YSK for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Maltepe Municipality and Büyükçekmece Municipality two weeks ago to cancel and redo the Istanbul municipal election.

KI