18 March 2019 - 09:47

‘The Divine Comedy: Purgatory’ to go on stage in Hungary

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Written and directed by Iranian theater director Ebrahim Poshtkouhi, ‘The Divine Comedy: Purgatory’ will go on stage in Hungary with a cast composition of Iranian and forging actors.

‘The Divine Comedy: Purgatory’, a production of Amir Seyedahmadi and EU and More, will go on stage in Hungary on 23rd and 24th March 2019.

Written and directed by Ebrahim Poshtkouhi, the play is a loose adaptation of Purgatorio, the second part of Italian poet Dante's Divine Comedy.

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater hosted ‘Divine Comedy, Inferno’ written and directed by theater director Ebrahim Poshtkouhi, and produced by Titowak Theater Group, as part of  'Iran Cultural Days' program held in Baku in June 2018.

