Larijani calls for stepped up Iran-Armenia economic cooperation

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday afternoon.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation the Armenian prime minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning to hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials. The Armenian delegation have so far been received by Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei as well as by President Hassan Rouhani.

In the meeting, Larijani congratulated Pashinyan on his re-election as the prime minister of Armenia, adding "I hope that during your term, political and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries would furhter expand.”

The speaker of Parliament added that the Iranian lawmakers are interested in developing relations with Armenia.

He further stressed that Iranian-Armenian cooperation can expand in all areas, adding that Iran sees no limits to developing cooperation with Armenia, and the region's interests require regional countries to have friendly relations with each other.

He stated that economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia should be organized, adding "there are many potentials for developing relations between the two countries in the fields of transportation, energy transit, tourism and high education.”

The top Iranian legislator went on to stress that the relations between the two countries of Iran and Armenia should expand wisely amid attempts by some countries to throw obstacles on the way of expanding them, adding there are consultations going on with Armenian lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament with the aim of developing ties with Armenia which enjoy the support of the Parliament.

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, called for increasing bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia to the highest level possible, including in the economic area.

Pashinyan stressed the role of information technology in the economic field as a main objective of his country, adding that after last year’s revolution, Armenia aims to expand relations with all countries, including neighboring countries.

Stating that ways to develop banking relations between the two countries were discussed during a meeting with president Rouhani, he added that economic cooperation between neighboring countries could be expanded and that long-term plans should be drawn up between countries to address today's challenges.

Stating that the visit would be the opening of a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister of Armenia called for regular meetings and visits between the two countries' officials.

He further noted that the Armenian community in Iran could be a factor to develop friendly bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia.

