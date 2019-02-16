2nd platform of Iran’s SP phases 22-24 installed

According to Farhad Izadjou, director of phases 22-24, the satellite Platform A24, weighing 2,300 tons, was carried by domestic floating crane HL-5000 and installed by Iranian contractors in less than two weeks.

The platform is planned to produce 500 million cubic feet (14.2 million cubic meters) of gas per day, which equals half the capacity of a standard South Pars phase."

The development plan of phases 22 to 24 of South Pars is underway by Petrosina Arya and SADRA with the goal of producing 56.6 mcm/d of sour gas, 75,000 barrels per day of gas condensate, 400 tons of sulfur, 2,870 tons of LPG and 2,740 tons of ethane per day.

The giant South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

South Pars is being developed in 24 phases.

