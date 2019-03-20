Kazakh capital name changes to 'Nursultan' in honor of former president

"In accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 91 of the Constitution, a bill on amending Kazakhstan’s Constitution has been submitted. This draft law is aimed at changing the name of the capital city from Astana to Nursultan. The country’s Constitutional Council presented its opinion in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 91 of the Constitution. Based on the proposal, I ask you to support the proposed amendments," said Aliya Akisheva, Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff, introducing the bill to lawmakers, Tass reported.

Members of the lower and upper houses of Kazakhstan’s parliament unanimously voted for the proposed amendments, having considered them in the first and the second, final reading. The law is thus considered to be approved by the parliament across the board, after which it will be submitted to the president for signing.

On Wednesday, at a joint meeting of the parliament’s houses, Kazakhstan’s interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested changing the capital city’s name to Nursultan, in honor of the country’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in order to perpetuate his name.

Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 78, announced his surprise resignation on Tuesday after 30 years in power. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office and assumed the post of Kazakhstan’s interim president today.

MNA/TASS