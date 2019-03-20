Iran supports power transition in Kazakhstan: FM spox

Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 78, announced his surprise resignation on Tuesday after 30 years in power and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office and assumed the post of Kazakhstan’s interim president today.

“Mr. Nazarbayev is a prominent and influential politician in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and during his presidency, relations between Iran and Kazakhstan have always been friendly and growing,” Ghasemi said on Wednesday, adding that current transition of power in the country has taken place within the framework of the constitution and hence Iran supports it.

He congratulated Tokayev as the interim president of the central Asian country, wishing him success during his tenure. “We are sure that the friendship between Iran and Kazakhstan will continue like before,” he added.

Ghasemi also felicitated Nowruz to Kazakh people and government, highlighting that concurrency of Nazarbayev’s resignation announcement with Nowruz, which is the start of nature’s transformation, is a good sign. He further wished Kazakh people and government prosperity and felicity.

MAH/IRN83249987