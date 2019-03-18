  1. Iran
Bushehr-2, 3 nuclear power plants under construction

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Mon. that Bushehr-2 and Bushehr-3 nuclear power plants are under construction and the required infrastructure are prepared.

As he told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, million cubic meters of soil have been excavated and concreting process is underway at the construction site.

According to earlier reports, Bushehr-2 is expected to cost about $10 billion to build, and that the physical start-ups of unit 2 and unit 3 are planned for October 2024 and April 2026, respectively.

The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is in charge of taking technical measures on the construction of Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The plant is situated 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr, between the fishing villages of Halileh and Bandargeh along the Persian Gulf.

